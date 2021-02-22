Silver Alert declared for Bloomington man

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 38-year-old Bloomington man.

Daniel Horn was last seen on Sunday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m.Authorities describe him as 6’3″, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Horn was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and flip flops.

He is believed to be driving a light blue 2018 Honda Fit with an Indiana license plate of 735TP.

Horn is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Horn’s whereabouts, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2780 or 911.