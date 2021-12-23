Countdown to Colts Vs. Cardinals
Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old from Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Madisyn Merrill is a white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Madisyn was last seen in Logansport on Dec. 23 at 3:32 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Madisyn Merrill should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.

