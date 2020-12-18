Silver Alert declared for missing 13-year-old

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is looking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Kokomo Police Department said Szander Wheeler was last seen around 6:43 p.m. Thursday in Kokomo. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Szander is described as a 13-year-old white boy. He his 5’8″ tall, weighs around 175 pounds with green hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Szander’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199.