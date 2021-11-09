Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old girl from Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Brenna Campbell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday in Greenwood at 2:14 p.m.

Police described Campbell as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 113 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Police said Campbell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greenwood police at (317) 346-6336 or call 911.