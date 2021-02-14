Silver Alert declared for missing 26-year-old Greenwood woman

Kristina Potts, 26, who is missing out of Greenwood, IN.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 26-year-old Greenwood woman.

According to Greenwood police, Kristina Potts, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.

Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Potts is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a fleece jacket, pink shirt, gray pants and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with any information on Kristina Potts is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.