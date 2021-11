EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was canceled for a 5-year-old missing out of Evansville.

Police said the child was located and is safe.

According to the Evansville Police Department, police were investigating the disappearance of the 5-year-old who was believed to be in the company of a 27-year-old man.

Police said the child was last seen on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in Evansville and was believed to be in extreme danger.

The child was found shortly after the Silver Alert was issued.