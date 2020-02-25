Silver Alert declared for missing 9-year-old from Lawrence

Silver Alert issued for Kamonnie Bennett, 9, missing from Lawrence, Indiana

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 9-year-old boy missing from Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) is investigating the disappearance of Kamonnie Bennett, age 9.

Bennett is reported to be 4′ 2″ tall, 70 lbs., with brown hair with brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Bennett is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 12 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

According to police, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kamonnie Bennett, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.