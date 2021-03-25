Silver Alert declared for missing 91-year-old Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert is in effect as police in Fort Wayne search for a missing man.

Herman Thomas Hayworth, 91, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on March 25. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to Indiana State Police.

Hayworth is described as 5’7″ tall, 180 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a camo-colored “Navy” hat, a dark, heavy winter coat and khaki pants.

He may be driving a tan, 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with license plate YKC967.

Anyone with information about Hayworth is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.