Silver Alert declared for missing 92-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 92-year-old Michigan man last seen in Indiana.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (Michigan) is investigating the disappearance of Robert Edward Locke, 92.

Locke is described as 5′ 8″ tall, 178 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Locke is missing from Hudsonville, Michigan which is 249 miles north of Indianapolis.

Locke was last seen in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, on Thursday, June 18, around 6:15 a.m.

He was reported to be driving a silver 2004 Toyota Sienna with Michigan license plate DYD8189.

Locke is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Edward Locke, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (Michigan) at 1-800-249-0911 or 911.