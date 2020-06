AVON, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing Avon man.

Nickolis Payne, 28, was last seen on June 1 at 1:30 p.m. Police describe him as 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black coat, gray t-shirt and maroon pants.

Police say Payne may be in danger or need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts is asked to call the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485, ext. 125, or call 911.