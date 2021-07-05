Silver Alert declared for missing Berne man

BERNE, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Indiana man.

Kenneth Piercy, 47, is described as 6′ tall, 208 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. He was last known to be wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and red shorts.

Piercy is missing from Berne, Indiana, which is located about 118 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on July 4 around 2 p.m. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Adams County County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.