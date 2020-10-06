Silver Alert declared for missing Bluffton man

BLUFFTON, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was declared Tuesday for a missing Bluffton man.

Brad Stacy, 41, is described as 5’9″ tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, with gray sweat shorts and gray Nike shoes.

Police said Stacy was last seen on Sept. 15 around 1 p.m. in Bluffton, 109 miles north of Indianapolis.

He may be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

If you have information to report call 911 or the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320.