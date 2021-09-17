Silver Alert declared for missing Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Clarksville man.

Daryel Lee Johnson, 51, is described as 6’3″ tall, 220 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. He was reportedly carrying a backpack and umbrella.

He was last seen in Clarksville on Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. Clarksville is 110 miles south of Indianapolis.

Johnson is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 812-246-6996 or call 911.