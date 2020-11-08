Silver Alert declared for missing Crown Point man

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Winfield Police Department have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man.

According to police, Joseph White is missing from Crown Point, which is located 138 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon.

Police say White is a white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a winter cap, glasses, black sweatshirt, and dark pants.

White is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph White, contact the Winfield Police Department at (219) 660-0001 or 911.