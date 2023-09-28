Delaware County, IN – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Eaton, Indiana.

The Eaton Police Department is searching for Noah Elliot,25, who is described as a 6’1″ tall biracial man weighing around 274 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, September 26 at 9:30p.m. wearing a maroon t-shirt with black cuffs, dark green joggers, and black timberline boots. He has a tattoo of a rose with thorns on his left forearm and was driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 425RBH.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Noah Elliott, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.