Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne woman

INDIANAPOLIS– A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Alisha Rochelle Chilton.

Police said Chilton is a Black female, described as 5′ 10″ tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chilton is mute and walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts over gray pajama bottoms with a Mickey Mouse design, and white and black Nike slides.

She is missing from Fort Wayne, 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Police said Chilton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Alisha Rochelle Chilton is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or call 911.