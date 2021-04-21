Silver Alert declared for missing Ft. Wayne woman

INDIANAPOLIS––A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 95-year-old Evelyn Williams.

She is described as 5′ 1″ tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes

Williams was last seen wearing a black and white coat with a purple scarf, and driving a silver 1999 Buick LeSabre with Indiana license plate 249BGH.

Police said Evelyn is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She was last seen on Wednesday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger, possibly requiring medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evelyn Williams, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or 911.