Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joachim Perschke

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Joachim Perschke of Greenwood, Indiana.

Perschke is a 90-year-old white male and described to be 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2001 Ford Taurus with a license plate of 826ZUD.

Perschke is missing from Greenwood, which is 14 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joachim Perschke, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Veteran's Day

More Veterans Voices

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News