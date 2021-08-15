SILVER ALERT declared for missing infant from Plymouth, Ind.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Mercedes Lain, an 11 month old white female, 2 feet tall, 19 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes, last seen with Justin Lee Miller, 37, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana plate of BOT126.

Mercedes is missing from Plymouth, Indiana, which is 123 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, August 12, 9 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mercedes Lain, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.