LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declare for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette.

According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Nour was last seen Tuesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Lafayette, which is 64 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They also stated that Jadea was a passenger in a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta with Indiana registration 333C503.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Any with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.