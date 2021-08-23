Silver Alert declared for missing man who was traveling to Noblesville

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Illinois man who police say was traveling to Noblesville.

Indiana State Police say 73-year-old Gary Scheuermann — of South Holland, Illinois — was last seen on Friday at about 11 a.m. wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals.

Scheuermann is described as standing 5’11” tall and weighs about 190 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

State police added that he was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with an Indiana license plate that reads “AGM306.”

Scheuermann is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Scheuermann’s whereabouts should call Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125 or 911.