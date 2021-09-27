Silver Alert declared for missing Michigan City woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Indiana Gaming Commission is looking for help finding a missing woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Kelly Caviness. She was last seen in Michigan City Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kelly is described as a 60 year old white woman. She is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes with pink laces.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Caviness is asked to contact the Indiana Gaming Commission at 219-877-2116 or dial 9-1-1.