SILVER ALERT declared for missing Mishawaka man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyler Owen, 35, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Tyler was last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Tyler Owen is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 153 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, August 9, at 12 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Owen, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1680 or 911.