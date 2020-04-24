Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old man from Mishawaka.

Police said Joseph G. Gerencser, 65, is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 153 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.

The Mishawaka Police Department describe Gerencser as 5′ 7″, around 140 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt, and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph G. Gerencser, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.