MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a man who was last seen Friday in Mooresville.

The Mooresville Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for 53-year-old John Gwinn.

Gwinn is described as 5-foot, 8-inch, 250-pound male with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen in Mooresville Friday around 8:45 p.m., and was wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt and black plants.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab truck with Indiana license plate NO1196.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Gwinn, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323.