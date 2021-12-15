Silver Alert declared for missing Orland woman

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Sandra Foltz, a 79-year-old white female from Orland, Indiana.

Foltz is described to be 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. from Orland, which is 175 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sandra Foltz, contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-665-3131 or 911.