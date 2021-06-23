Silver Alert declared for missing Ossian man

INDIANAPOLIS–A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 37-year-old man.

The Decatur Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Chesak, 37, who is described as 5′ 9″, 144 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chesak was last seen driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forrester, with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.

He is missing from Ossian, Indiana which is 115 miles north east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:30 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffery Chesak, contact the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.