SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 28-year-old woman from South Bend.

Shimea Duncan, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in South Bend. Duncan is a black female, 5 foot 3 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Duncan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Anyone with information about Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend police at (574) 235-9201 or dial 911.