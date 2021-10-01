Silver Alert declared for missing Warsaw man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Silver Alert Declared for Warsaw Man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Warsaw man.

Stanley Alspaugh, 70, is described as 6’2″ tall, 235 pounds with blond hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes, and driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana registration VKK333.

He was last seen Warsaw on October 1 at 1 p.m. Warsaw is 120 miles north of Indianapolis.

Alspaugh is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News