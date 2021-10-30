Silver Alert declared for Rushville woman

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Shelby Wilmer, a 26-year-old missing Rushville woman.

She is described as being a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.

Wilmer is missing from Rushville, which is 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday, October 30, at noon.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shelby Wilmer, contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.