Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old Seymour woman.

The Seymour Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheryl Souza, 63.

Police describe her as 5′ 3″ tall, 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Souza was last seen wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan license plate #DRN3902.

Authorities said the last time Souza was seen was Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., and she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.