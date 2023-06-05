UPDATE: The juvenile has been located and found safe.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing father and daughter.

She is two feet and one inch tall, 16 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns.

She was last seen with her father, who is six feet tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and was diving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate TLZ251.

The girl is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on June 4 around 10:49 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9127 or 911.