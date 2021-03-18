Silver Alert declared for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a South Bend man.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Spann. He is described an 84-year-old male who is 5’5″, 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.

Spann was last seen on Thursday at 3:45 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.