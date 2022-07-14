EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stephen Glaser, 71, a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 240 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Stephen is missing from Evansville which is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stephen Glaser, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.