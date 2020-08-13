Silver Alert canceled; 10-year-old Fort Wayne girl found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Fort Wayne police say the girl was found safe, according to WANE.

Previous story:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 10-year-old girl from Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the girl was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

She is 4’3” and 100 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a pink top with black sleeves and black pajama bottoms with pink stars.

Anyone with any information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.