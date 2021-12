RICHMOND, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing teen from Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 16-year-old David Burton was last seen around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Day). He was last known to be wearing blue scrubs.

Burton is 6’3” and 300 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or call 911.