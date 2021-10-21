Silver Alert in effect for missing Kosciusko County man

CLAYPOOL, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Kosciusko County man.

David Metzger, 41, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Claypool, Ind. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Metzger is 6’ tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and orange striped short-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.

