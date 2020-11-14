Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart Police Department is looking for help finding a man that went missing Friday afternoon.

Yvens Reisacher is an 18-year-old Black man who is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. Yvens was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon shorts and driving a maroon 2002 Buick LeSabre with Indiana Plate BVX199.

Yvens was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.