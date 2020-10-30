Silver Alert issued after Kokomo man goes missing

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a Kokomo man that went missing Friday afternoon.

The Kokomo Police Department said Elmer Byers was last seen around 1:35 p.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Byers is an 87-year-old white man. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Byers has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, blue coat, gray sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Police believe Byers may be driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D144AJ.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-459-5106 or 911.