Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old girl missing from Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued as police search for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Fishers.

Kimber Bowles is described as a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.

Kimber was last seen in Fishers on Monday, Nov. 15, at 9:10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kimber Bowles is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 773-1282 or 911.