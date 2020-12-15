Silver Alert canceled; 24-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Briggs has been found safe.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 24-year-old Avon man.

Levi Briggs is 5’11’’ and 160 pounds. He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Police say Briggs was last seen on Monday, December 14 around 8 a.m.

He drives a green Honda Accord with a Indiana plate of CPD159.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Levi Briggs, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 839-8700 or 911.