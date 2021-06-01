Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 63-year-old woman missing from Elkhart, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Gale York was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday wearing a pink cardigan and shorts.

She is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighs about 153 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

ISP says York is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts should call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.