Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man from Dyer

DYER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 72-year-old man missing out of Dyer.

According to Indiana State Police, Raul Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m.

Police said Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall and weighing 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of 460REW.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Raul Hernandez is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.