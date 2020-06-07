Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old woman from Demotte

DEMOTTE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman missing from Demotte, Indiana.

State police say Shirley Smith was last seen at 4 a.m. Sunday driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with an Indiana license plate that reads “427BOL.”

Smith is described as standing 5’3″ tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they believe Smith to be in danger, and she may require medical assistance.

Demotte is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Smith should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.