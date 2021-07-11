Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 88-year-old man missing from Greenwood.

Indiana State Police say Howard (Doug) Hefley was last seen at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday wearing a white t-shirt, a Depend undergarment and had bare feet.

Hefley is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs about 160 lbs, has white hair and brown eyes.

ISP says he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hefley should call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.