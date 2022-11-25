A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 17 year old Traysean Walker. He is described as a while male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants, and orange Crocs.

Walker is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:22pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Traysean’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.