FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Parkview Health Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Joshua Beverly.

He was last seen Monday morning in Fort Wayne. Beverly is 6 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Authorities believe Beverly to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Beverly, contact the Parkview Health Police Department at (260) 373-3300 or 911.