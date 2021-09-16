Silver Alert issued for boy missing from Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is looking for help finding a boy who went missing Wednesday morning.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ryan Turner, a boy missing from Greensburg, Indiana since 10 a.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in danger.

Ryan is described as an 8-year-old white boy. He is 4’8″ tall, weighs approximately 55 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

The department said he was last seen with his non-custodial mother Alicia Turner, a 34-year-old white woman. She is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 276 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with an Indiana paper plate of P162542.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.