JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Jackson County have issued a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old Seymour man.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Harold Wilson is 6’7″ and 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB.

Harold is missing from Seymour, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 6:11 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Harold Wilson, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.