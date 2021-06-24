Silver Alert issued for Lawrenceburg teenager

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing 16-year-old.

A Silver Alert was issued for Shannon Oney. She’s described as a white female who is 5’2″, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes.

Shannon is believed to be in the company of Lamont Giles. He is a 33-year-old biracial male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He is driving a white Chevrolet Colorado truck with Ohio license plate HTQ8117.

Shannon is missing from Lawrenceburg and was last seen on Wednesday at 6:47 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shannon Oney, contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-542-3200 or 911.